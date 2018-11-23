Meteo Che tempo farà il 24 novembre? Ve lo dice l'Osmer Fvg Dalla collaborazione tra Diario del Fvg e l'Osservatorio regionale nasce una quotidiana finestra per conoscere le previsioni meteo Redazione FVG venerdì 23 novembre 2018 Che tempo farà il 24 novembre? Ve lo dice l'Osmer Fvg (Adobe Stock) FVG - Più notizie Che tempo farà il 23 novembre? Ve lo dice l'Osmer Fvg Che tempo farà il 22 novembre? Ve lo dice l'Osmer Fvg Che tempo farà il 21 novembre? Ve lo dice l'Osmer Fvg Aggiungi un commento Tutte le notizie su: Meteo Maltempo Osmer Fvg Friuli Venezia Giulia